Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 263,109 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 263,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,115.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,214,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,599.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,579.04.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

NVTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,090. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $566.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 562,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 149,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,366 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $287,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

