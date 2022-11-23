Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Sells $430,452.05 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.18. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

