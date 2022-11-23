Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Sells $430,452.05 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.18. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
Featured Stories
