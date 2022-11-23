Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 89,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 126,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$18.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 73.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

