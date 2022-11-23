Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,548 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 2.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.22% of Newmont worth $105,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 155,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.