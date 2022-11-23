Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 1.9%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.57). Approximately 9,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.60).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £59.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2,208.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.68.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

