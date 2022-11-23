NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.36 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. NFT has a total market cap of $691,815.30 and $18.36 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,705.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00236629 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01806794 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $871.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

