NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.42

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 13314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

