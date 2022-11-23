Northern 3 VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NTN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.30. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.50 ($1.21).

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

