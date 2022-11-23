Northern 3 VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance
Shares of NTN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.30. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.50 ($1.21).
About Northern 3 VCT
