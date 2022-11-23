Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 52765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$53.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.69 million for the quarter.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.