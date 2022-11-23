Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.47. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 35,936 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

