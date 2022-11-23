Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 5,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $570.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

