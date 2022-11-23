Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 5,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $570.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.69.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
