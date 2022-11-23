Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) versus TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Critical Review

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 5.70 $102.29 million $0.40 73.10 TriNet Group $4.54 billion 0.97 $338.00 million $5.81 12.15

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 7.13% 7.71% 4.44% TriNet Group 7.71% 51.00% 12.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nuvei and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvei and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 9 0 2.69 TriNet Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $61.71, indicating a potential upside of 111.06%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $80.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Nuvei on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.