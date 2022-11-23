NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 21,335 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$293,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,073,737.50.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 341,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.51. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.52.

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.