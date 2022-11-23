NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 21,335 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$293,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,073,737.50.
Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:NVA traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 341,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.51. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
