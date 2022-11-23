NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 230,156 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $103,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,910. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

