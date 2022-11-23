Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $280.14. 21,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

