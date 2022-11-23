Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $352,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,533. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

