Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $405.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,330. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $679.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.46 and a 200-day moving average of $436.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

