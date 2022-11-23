Oak Grove Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 80.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 34.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 267,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

UUUU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

