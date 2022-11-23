Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,197. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

