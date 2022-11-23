OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $382,537.15

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $382,537.15 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.82 or 0.08521623 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00471983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.43 or 0.28958069 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000584 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

