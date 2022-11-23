onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
