onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,699 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for about 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $81,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,731. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

