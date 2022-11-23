Ontology Gas (ONG) Reaches Market Cap of $82.57 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $82.57 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001535 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.35 or 0.29099385 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,451,718 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

