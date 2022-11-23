Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.51 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.25 EPS.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

OPRT opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $198.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 100.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 192,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 185.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,005.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

