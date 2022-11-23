Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

