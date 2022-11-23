OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 7,271 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,886.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,066.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OPFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 73,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
