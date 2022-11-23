Optimism One Day Volume Hits $27.39 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $197.34 million and $27.39 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.68 or 0.08527707 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00472807 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.89 or 0.29008618 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
