O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $852.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $853.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.