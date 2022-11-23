O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $855.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $770.00 to $855.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $852.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $762.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $853.90.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $23,901,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

