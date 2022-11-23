Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,036 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,104,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

