OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $67,985.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $482,595.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,886 shares of company stock worth $6,700,236 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

OSI Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

