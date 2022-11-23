Osmosis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.51 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $287.95 million and $12.51 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

