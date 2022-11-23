Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 767,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 683.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 45.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.