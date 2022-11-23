Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTTW stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

