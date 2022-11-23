PACK Private Wealth LLC Invests $37,000 in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)

PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTEK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on QualTek Services to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

QualTek Services Price Performance

QualTek Services Profile

NASDAQ QTEK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. QualTek Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

