PACK Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,027 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
IJR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. 109,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,711. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
