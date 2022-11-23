Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 52,663 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $183,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $128,006,000 after purchasing an additional 182,161 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.16.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock worth $37,451,706 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $175.01. The company had a trading volume of 63,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,633. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.