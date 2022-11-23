Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 589 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 494,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,276. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

