Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,652,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,312. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.