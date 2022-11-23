Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. 18,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,642. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

