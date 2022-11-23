Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,052,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

