Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 77,122 shares.The stock last traded at 21.83 and had previously closed at 21.28.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 21.87 and a 200 day moving average of 26.64.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.