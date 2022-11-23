Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 318.66 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paramount Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.