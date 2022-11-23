Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGRE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.66 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

