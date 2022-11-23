Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGRE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.66 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
