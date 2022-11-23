Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBKGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 40,152 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNBK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $252,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Articles

