Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 40,152 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.58.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
