Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 40,152 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNBK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $252,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

