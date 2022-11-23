Payden & Rygel Acquires Shares of 2,300 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $25.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.61. The stock had a trading volume of 140,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,976. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

