Payden & Rygel Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. 17,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

