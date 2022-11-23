Payden & Rygel Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.91. 48,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

