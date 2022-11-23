Payden & Rygel Has $1.63 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.09. 63,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,304. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.53 and a 200 day moving average of $328.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

