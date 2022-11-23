Payden & Rygel Has $17.09 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5,395.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 220,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

